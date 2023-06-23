First Command Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $247.52. 155,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $265.64. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

