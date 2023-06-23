First Command Financial Services Inc. Has $291,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 45,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 77,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,601. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

