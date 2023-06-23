First Command Financial Services Inc. Has $456,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.34. 2,179,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,206,660. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

