First Command Financial Services Inc. Has $7.67 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Command Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.21. 268,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,601. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.48 and a 200-day moving average of $154.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $162.35. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

