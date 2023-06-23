First Command Financial Services Inc. Invests $862,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,901. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.