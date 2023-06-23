First Command Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Command Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in McKesson by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,551,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
McKesson Price Performance
MCK stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $417.04. The company had a trading volume of 94,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,298. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $310.37 and a 52 week high of $419.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $383.64 and a 200 day moving average of $371.91. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
