First Command Financial Services Inc. Purchases 410,926 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 101,714.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 411,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 8.9% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $86,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,573,000 after purchasing an additional 892,130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after buying an additional 741,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,659,000.

Shares of VO stock traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $212.50. The company had a trading volume of 79,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,119. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.11 and a 200-day moving average of $210.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

