First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 154661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of First Mining Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$141.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19.

First Mining Gold ( TSE:FF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that First Mining Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

