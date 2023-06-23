FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Given New GBX 148 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 131 ($1.68) to GBX 148 ($1.89) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transport operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FGP. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.18) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.11) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 143 ($1.83) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 153.50 ($1.96).

FirstGroup Stock Performance

Shares of LON FGP traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 143.50 ($1.84). 980,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,506. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 89.55 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 145.80 ($1.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,300.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About FirstGroup

In other FirstGroup news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 816,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.78), for a total value of £1,135,281.11 ($1,452,694.96). Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

