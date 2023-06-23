FIT Hon Teng (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FIT Hon Teng (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FITGF opened at $0.20 on Monday. FIT Hon Teng has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.34.

FIT Hon Teng Limited

FIT Hon Teng Limited develops, produces, and sells interconnect solutions and related products in Taiwan, the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products.

