FIT Hon Teng (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FIT Hon Teng (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
FIT Hon Teng Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FITGF opened at $0.20 on Monday. FIT Hon Teng has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.34.
About FIT Hon Teng
