FlatQube (QUBE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $41.41 Million

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $986.76 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlatQube token can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00002027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FlatQube has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.63531725 USD and is up 5.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,789.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

