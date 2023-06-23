Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 81 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $457.68 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $462.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.46 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $423.90 and its 200-day moving average is $373.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total value of $15,509,556.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,387,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,037,938,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total value of $15,509,556.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,387,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,037,938,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,172,761 shares of company stock worth $461,396,900. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.