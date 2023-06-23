Focused Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $193.93 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.56.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

