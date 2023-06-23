Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 8,888.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in C3.ai by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $48.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AI. Bank of America boosted their price target on C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson downgraded C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,544.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at $23,001,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,578,372. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Articles

