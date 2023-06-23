Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.79.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

