Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

Analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSNGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 197.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 12.73 and a quick ratio of 12.73. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.39% and a negative net margin of 10,176.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.