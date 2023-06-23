Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 197.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 12.73 and a quick ratio of 12.73. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.39% and a negative net margin of 10,176.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.