FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ubiquiti Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ubiquiti in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.09. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

UI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ubiquiti in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of UI stock opened at $175.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.27. Ubiquiti has a 12-month low of $160.49 and a 12-month high of $350.63.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 139.02%. The company had revenue of $457.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.76 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 17.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

