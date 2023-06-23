FY2024 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY opened at $19.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 50.72%. The company had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.86 million.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 347,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after buying an additional 129,073 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 505,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 238,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.