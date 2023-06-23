FY2025 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Boosted by Zacks Research

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.22) per share.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $86.65 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.28.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,601 shares in the company, valued at $52,296,034.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,296,034.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,029 shares of company stock valued at $15,948,400 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

