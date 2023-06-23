Gala (GALA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $71.37 Million

Gala (GALA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One Gala token can currently be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $631.04 million and approximately $71.37 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala Token Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,044,074,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,273,281,023 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

