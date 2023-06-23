Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Shares Down 2.2%

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 1,860,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,839,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

Galileo Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £12.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Galileo Resources Company Profile

Galileo Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. Its projects include the Star Zinc project located in Lusaka, Zambia; Kalahari Copper Belt project situated in Botswana; Kashitu Zinc project and Luansobe Copper project located in Zambia; Kamativi Lithium and Bulawayo Gold projects situated in Zimbabwe; Shinganda Copper and Gold project located in central Zambia; Ferber project situated in Nevada, the United States; and Glenover Rare Earth project located in Limpopo, South Africa.

