Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $55.99

Shares of Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.99 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.65), with a volume of 15,759 shares trading hands.

Gama Aviation Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.94. The company has a market cap of £31.02 million, a P/E ratio of -436.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Gama Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services in the Middle East, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Business Aviation, Special Mission, and Technology and Outsourcing segments. The Business Aviation segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, and fixed base services, as well as maintenance and repair solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gama Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gama Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.