Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,161.91

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,161.91 ($14.87) and traded as high as GBX 1,200 ($15.36). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,172 ($15.00), with a volume of 90,672 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GAMA shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($26.49) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.63) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,163 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,136.72. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,235.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Henrietta Marsh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,066 ($13.64) per share, for a total transaction of £21,320 ($27,280.87). Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

