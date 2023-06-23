GB Group (LON:GBG) Price Target Cut to GBX 285

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 335 ($4.29) to GBX 285 ($3.65) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GBG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.48) target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GB Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 396 ($5.07).

GB Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON GBG opened at GBX 244 ($3.12) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £616.12 million, a PE ratio of -519.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 296.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 317.75. GB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 239.80 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 658.50 ($8.43).

GB Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. GB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -851.06%.

In related news, insider David Mathew acquired 10,000 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £30,500 ($39,027.51). 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

Further Reading

