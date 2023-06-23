GB Sciences (GBLX) and Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) is one of 412 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GB Sciences to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of GB Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GB Sciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GB Sciences N/A N/A N/A GB Sciences Competitors -478.37% -66.31% -24.65%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GB Sciences N/A N/A -0.04 GB Sciences Competitors $367.47 million $52.25 million 17.56

This table compares GB Sciences and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GB Sciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GB Sciences. GB Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GB Sciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GB Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A GB Sciences Competitors 839 2042 6342 82 2.61

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 127.19%. Given GB Sciences’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GB Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

GB Sciences competitors beat GB Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

GB Sciences Company Profile

GB Sciences, Inc. is a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, which engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines and plans to produce plant-inspired and complex therapeutic mixtures based on its portfolio of intellectual property. The company was founded on April 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

