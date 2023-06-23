Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Cut to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Handelsbanken downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Getinge AB has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $26.22.

Getinge AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Getinge AB (publ)

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.2922 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Getinge AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

(Get Rating)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; monitoring systems, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected devices, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

Further Reading

