Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Down to $5.12

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.12, but opened at $4.95. Getty Images shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 88,487 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GETY shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.99.

Getty Images Stock Down 3.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Insider Activity

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $235.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 56,711 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $281,286.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Getty Images news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,209.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 56,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $281,286.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 774,054 shares of company stock valued at $5,589,116 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

