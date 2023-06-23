GICTrade (GICT) Price Reaches $0.94 on Major Exchanges

GICTrade (GICT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00003052 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GICTrade has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. GICTrade has a total market cap of $93.31 million and $14,057.74 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.92347945 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8,869.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

