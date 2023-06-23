Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.08

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 466569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOL. UBS Group raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 0.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

