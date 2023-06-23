Golden Independence Mining (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Shares Up 10.8%

Shares of Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF – Get Rating) traded up 10.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 0.31 and last traded at 0.31. 6,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 12,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.28.

Golden Independence Mining Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.36.

Golden Independence Mining Company Profile

Golden Independence Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company also has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Independence gold project consisting of 14 unpatented BLM claims and 60 mill site mining claims covering an area of approximately 640 acres located in Battle Mountain, Nevada.

