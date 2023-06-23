Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN) Trading Down 0.7%

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.07 and last traded at $38.07. 52 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 17.24% of Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (GCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies expected to have significant impact on the clean energy industry. Holdings are market-cap weighted and tilted towards those with more relevance to clean energy and decarbonization.

