good natured Products (OTCMKTS:GDNPF) PT Lowered to C$0.20 at National Bank Financial

good natured Products (OTCMKTS:GDNPF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$0.20 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

