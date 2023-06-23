GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoPro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GoPro Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.28 million, a PE ratio of -82.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. GoPro has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $6.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $174.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 13,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $54,306.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,420.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in GoPro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GoPro by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in GoPro by 6.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoPro

(Get Rating

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

