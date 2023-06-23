Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.96.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Grand City Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GRNNF opened at $7.92 on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the acquisition, development, investment and management of real estate properties. It provides property management activities along the real estate value chain. The company was founded on December 16, 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.