Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 114.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.4%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPMT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

