Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Trading Up 6.5%

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Rating) was up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02). Approximately 302,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 360,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Great Southern Copper Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.00.

Great Southern Copper Company Profile

Great Southern Copper PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of copper-gold projects in Chile. It holds 100% interest in the San Lorenzo project that covers an area of 25,680 hectares located to the northeast of the coastal city of La Serena in northern Chile; and the Especularita project covering an area of 13,799 hectares located to the south of the San Lorenzo project.

