Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Buys 835 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.99. 462,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.65. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

