Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 0.5% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DVY traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,103. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

