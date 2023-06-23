Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 25,925 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,925 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 263,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,246,000 after acquiring an additional 42,002 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 419,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 509,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,019,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,914,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.