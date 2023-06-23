Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Tops $4.51 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $523,184.15 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,886.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.44 or 0.00296056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.71 or 0.00588305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012228 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.74 or 0.00501001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00061029 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003237 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

