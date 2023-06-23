Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) versus Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Head to Head Analysis

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) and Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Loblaw Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 1.81% 7.41% 2.96% Loblaw Companies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Loblaw Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $3.58 billion 0.79 $65.05 million $0.67 42.76 Loblaw Companies N/A N/A N/A ($0.22) -397.58

Analyst Ratings

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Loblaw Companies. Loblaw Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grocery Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grocery Outlet and Loblaw Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 1 4 3 0 2.25 Loblaw Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.13%. Loblaw Companies has a consensus target price of $137.75, suggesting a potential upside of 56.59%. Given Loblaw Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Loblaw Companies is more favorable than Grocery Outlet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Loblaw Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Loblaw Companies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores. This segment also includes in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores. The Financial Services segment provides credit card and banking services, the PC Optimum program, insurance brokerage services, and telecommunication services. It also offers PC Health app. The company provides its products and services under various brands. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada. Loblaw Companies Limited is a subsidiary of George Weston Limited.

