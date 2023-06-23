Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.25

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.25 and traded as low as $8.10. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 886 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

