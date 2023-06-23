Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Up 3.8%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.12. 421,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 733,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.448 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

