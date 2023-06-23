Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSEARCA:GPM) Trading Down 1.8%

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSEARCA:GPM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 868,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 217,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.
Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.