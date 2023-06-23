Guggenheim Lowers Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on POR. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE POR opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.60%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 144,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 50,914 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 355.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,574,000 after purchasing an additional 727,396 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,708,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,174,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after acquiring an additional 73,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,163,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,641,000 after acquiring an additional 228,283 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.