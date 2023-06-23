Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre Sells 10,000 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance
Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.46.
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.
About Halozyme Therapeutics
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Halozyme Therapeutics from StockNews.com
- Baidu: Why It’s One Of The Best Chinese Stocks To Own
- Is 3M’s Dividend Really In Danger? $20 Billion In Lawsuits
- FactSet Research Systems Falls Into The Buy Zone
- Enerpac Tool Group Breaks Out To New High
- Five stocks we like better than Halozyme Therapeutics
Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.