Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre Sells 10,000 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

