Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Tops $23.84 on Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $16.32 million and $386,117.40 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for about $23.84 or 0.00079111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,546 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,457 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

