HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 225,357 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 2.8% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $161,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $153,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $59.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

