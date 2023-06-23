HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.65% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 40,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,169,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,342,000 after purchasing an additional 126,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LRGF opened at $43.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

