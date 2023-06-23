HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $140.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.87. The company has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

